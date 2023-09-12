Wholeness workshop at St. Alban’s Church Sept. 23

CRA-RESTORE!, formerly known as the Christian Renewal Association, is offering a Restore Wholeness workshop Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10:30 a.m-4 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds.

Diana Ingle, international president and CEO of CRA, says that “participants can expect to experience knowledge, understanding and experience of God’s compassion and healing love poured into past hurts and childhood wounds, that can set them free from a lifetime of emotional suffering.”

CRA (Christian Renewal Association), was originally founded by former Edmonds residents Rev. Dennis Bennett and his wife Dr. Rita Bennett.

Those wishing to learn more can visit Seminars – Christian Renewal Association or contact crarestore.usa@gmail.com.