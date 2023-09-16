Woodway Town Council to meet Sept. 18

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18. at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway.

Among the items on the agenda:

– Point Wells update and public discussion

– Budget contingency and emergency reserve policy discussion

You can also view the meeting via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 452 019 289#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.