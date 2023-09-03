Woodway Town Council to meet twice on Sept. 5

The Woodway Town Council will meet twice on Tuesday, Sept. 5 — at 2:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m.A special council meeting at 2:30 p.m. includes the following agenda items:
- Legislative update – Housing
- Point Wells update
- Budget and levy timing and communications
The regular council meeting at 6 p.m. will include:
-
- Point Wells public discussion
- Third ammendment to an interlocal agreement with Shoreline regarding Point Wells. (Read more about that issue here.)
- A local records grant from Washington State
- The appointment process to fill the remaining term for Position 3 Councilmember Brian Bogen, who resigned because he moved out of Woodway.
You can see the 2:30 p.m. agenda meeting packet here and the 6 p.m. packet here.
Both meetings will be at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. The 6 p.m. meeting can also be broadcast remotely via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 411 335 42#.
