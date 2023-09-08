Work continues on Edmonds Library renovation; opening now expected by end of year

Work continues at the Edmonds Library, where the 17,500-square-foot facility at 650 Main St. is receiving a top-to-bottom upgrade — made necessary when an irrigation pipe leaked and spilled 60,000 gallons of water on June 23, 2022.

More than 54,000 books and items had to be removed in the aftermath of the break.

Officials hope the library renovation will be completed “before the new year,” according to Lois Langer Thompson, Sno-Isle Libraries executive director. That timeline is pushed back from earlier estimates. In May, it was anticipated that the project would be finished by the end of September, in what Sno-Isle Libraries called “an aggressive construction schedule.”

But it’s a common story that construction projects across the board have been hampered by numerous factors leading to a changed timeline: difficulty obtaining materials and resources, labor shortages and the list goes on.

“Just like a novel, a mystery story, there are always plot twists,” Thompson said of the evolving schedule. “And as you know, in construction, the plot twists and turns, and there were more unexpected things inside the building that we anticipated.

“Everything had to go exactly right, and there could be no unexpected and unanticipated issues in the building, and we ran into some,” she added.

The change in construction schedule hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of project managers who led a tour of the site on Thursday.

Sno-Isle Libraries’ Langer Thompson, Assistant Director of Capital Strategy and Planning Chy Ross and Assistant Director of Facilities, Safety and Security R.D. Burley joined City of Edmonds Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin in a taking a small group tour through the building, starting with the top floor “pop-up” space that currently serves as the primary library.

Although that area emits a cozy vibe, there are obviously limitations due to its size. The main project, however, will offer a variety of amenities designed to delight library users.

Currently, the floor is largely bare concrete, and overhead is a daunting arrangement of black ductwork, lighting elements and wiring; some of which was being strung during the tour. Ross pointed out numerous features the library will have upon completion — not the least of which are the large west-facing windows giving a spectacular view of Puget Sound.

Among the many details Ross noted: a children’s area that will feature an interactive multimedia wall in addition to scores of books; a community room that will be available for a wide variety of uses, with full communication capabilities and a folding glass wall; and numerous computer workstations for projects such as desktop publishing and Internet access.

Once finished, Ross said, the library will be state of the art and continue its long tenure filling a vital role in the Edmonds community.

“We’re very excited,” Burley said.

Updated information can be found at the Edmonds Library Reopening web site.

— Story and photos by Craig Parrish