WSDOT: Another busy weekend with construction and plenty of events on tap statewide

Another busy weekend is upon us, and the Washington State Department of Transportation has a map to keep you in the know.
Among the major construction projects you’ll find on this week’s map are:
– The full I-405 closure between Renton and Bellevue.
– The closure of the ramp from West Seattle to southbound I-5.
– The limitations on travel on the Seattle/Bainbridge ferry route.
Beyond that, there are Seahawks, University of Washington and Washington State University home football games, a concert at the Gorge and the Puyallup Fair and Spokane Interstate Fair.
