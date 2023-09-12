Edmonds Youth Commission seeking youth applicants

The City of Edmonds Youth Commission is looking for youth applicants to fill positions vacated by graduated seniors. Time spent serving on the commission can be used as volunteer hours for school.

The youth-led commission’s mission is to protect, preserve, and enhance the quality of life for Edmonds youth by advising the Edmonds City Council and the public on issues relating to youth policies, programs, and opportunities.

The Youth Commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays from 6-7:30 p.m., September through June. Meetings are held in person at the Frances Anderson Center.

Persons appointed to serve on the commission must reside in the City of Edmonds and must be entering grades 9 through 12 or be of equivalent age if not enrolled in a traditional school program.

If appointed to a position, the term will run for two years from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2024. Incoming seniors are welcome to apply; all seniors’ terms end in June of their graduation year.

The application deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 19. All applicants will participate in an interview with members of city council as part of the selection process. To apply, download the application and reference forms here.