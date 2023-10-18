18th annual Halloween Howl Oct. 7

Come join the fun Saturday, Oct. 7 for the 18th annual Halloween Howl located at Edmonds’ Marina Beach Park South, in the off-leash dog park area. It runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 pm. The costume judging is at 1 pm.

There will be prizes for the best in three costume categories: most original; best owner/pet combo; and funniest. And as always, a Best in Show.

There will also be a silent auction featuring gift baskets for both dogs and humans and gift cards from your favorite local restaurants and shops. T-shirts and hats will also be available for purchase. Cash or credit cards are welcome.

The event is hosted by the nonprofit O.L.A.E. (Off-Leash Area Edmonds) and many other vendors will be participating as well. Animal Control Officer Jessica Gilianas will be there to answer questions and if your dog is not yet licensed, O.L.A.E. will buy the first 10 dog licenses.

Contact o.l.a.e@comcast.net if you wish to donate a gift card for the silent auction or if you want to be a vendor at the event. Visit www.olae.org for details about our team.