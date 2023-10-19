19-year-old faces charges of vehicular homicide after Oct. 1 collision in Lynnwood

A 19-year-old Lynnwood man is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and impaired driving following an Oct. 1 collision that killed a 74-year-old Seattle woman.

According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay, the crash occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday. The woman, Elena C. Mroczek, was attempting a left turn out of the Costco Business Center Parking lot in the 19100 block of Highway 99 when she was struck by the 19-year-old, who was driving southbound.

Mroczek was pronounced dead at the scene. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded her cause of death was blunt force injuries.

A toxicology report is out for analysis and the investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing, McKay said.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis