Rotary Club of Edmonds donates $4,819 to Edmonds Boys and Girls Club

The Edmonds Boys & Girls Club has received a donation of $4,819 from the Rotary Club of Edmonds, the result of beer-garden tips from the Oktoberfest Family Festival held at Frances Anderson Center in September, according to a news release.

Rotary Club President Brian Albright, Public Image Chair Maggie Peterson and Treasurer Kathy Prewitt presented the donation to Boys & Girls Club Unit Director Ken Cooper this week. The contribution will help support the club’s general operating budget and scholarship program, allowing increased access to before and after school care and sports programs to local youth.

In addition to the beer-garden tips, the Boys & Girls Club was able to raise $470 through root beer sales at the festival’s “Kids Korner.” The Boys & Girls Club served as a presenting sponsor of the Kids Korner thanks to a contribution by Rotary member Doug Dewar, and Chris DuFore of Gallaghers’ Where U Brew supported the root beer stand.

The Boys & Girls Club said it is grateful the support of Jeff Barnett of Salish Sea Brewing, along with Oktoberfest major sponsors Cline Jewelers, Care Partners, Dewar Properties, Edmonds College and the Prewitt family.