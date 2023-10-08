A howling good time: winners from the 18th Annual Halloween Howl at Marina Beach

“Is that Taylor Swift?” someone called out on Marina Beach Park. Well, it certainly looked like her from a distance as she was carrying a pooch wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey.

The Taylor Swift doppelganger and her dog were one out of 28 participants in this year’s 18th Annual Halloween Howl where dozens of people gathered to show off their costume talent and creativity on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Based on three categories, the winners are:

Funniest costume

3rd place: “Flying Monkey”

2nd place: “Hot Dog”

1st place: “Bikini Girl”

Owner and dog combo

3rd place: “Pooh Crew”

2nd place: “Little Mermaid and Flounder”

1st place: “Spider and Spider Family”

Most original

3rd place: Spaghetti & Meatball

2nd place: Astronaut

1st place: Crazy Old Cat Lady

After the contest, there was a silent auction where attendees can bid goodies and services for both dogs and humans, including Puddles Barkery, Chewy, Nordstrom, Target and Waterfront Coffee Company.

Halloween Howl is organized annually by Off Leash Area Edmonds (OLAE), a non-profit that started in July 2005 where local volunteers clean and maintain Marina Beach Park. There was no Halloween Howl in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but city councilmember Diane Buckshnis, who is one of the original members of OLAE, said that the contest resumed in 2021 but without a silent auction. All auction proceeds go to OLAE.

— Story and photo by Nick Ng