“A night to remember” as supporters pack Edmonds Waterfront Center gala auction

With attire spanning the fashion spectrum from blue jeans to tuxedos and gowns, more than 250 attendees turned out Saturday evening to cheer, dine, and open their checkbooks in support of the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC).

“It was a night to remember,” said Waterfront Center President and CEO Daniel Johnson. “The room was filled with people of every age (7 to 97) and culturally representative of our diverse community. The lively room and spirit of giving captured the original vision for the EWC.”

The pre-banquet silent auction included an array of items ranging from dinners, wine baskets, jewelry, original art and more.

Guests were no sooner seated for dinner than former KING-TV news anchor and emcee Lori Masukawa welcomed attendees and brought on Native American flutist George Montero who set the mood for the event with his reverential and reflective original scores and singing. He was followed by Tulalip Tribes artist Ty Juvinel — who carved the larger-than-life welcoming figure that graces the EWC main entrance — to provide the land blessing.

The excitement built as the live auction commenced and auctioneer Shelby Stokes’ high-energy performance kept the crowd pumped up and the bidding intense.

Items included European tours from Rick Steves, a whale watching tour with dinner from Puget Sound Express and Las Brisas, a week in a luxurious Whistler Village condo, an original sculpture by Edmonds artist David Varnau, a hand-carved Coast Salish canoe paddle by Ty Juvinel, and an array of dinner, wine, and entertainment experiences.

According to Johnson, the event raised more than $340,000 to support the EWC programs and activities, adding, “We are truly blessed.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel