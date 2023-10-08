A perfect day for Perrinville Palooza

Kids and adults alike enjoy a pumpkin patch during the first annual Perrinville Palooza on Saturday. (Photos by Nick Ng)

Dozens of people reveled in perfect weather and celebrated the signs of the oncoming fall at Perrinville Palooza on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event — held on 76th Avenue West in the Perrinville neighborhood of Edmonds — featured a streetside pumpkin patch with pumpkins, hay bales, a photo booth and fall decorations. In addition, there were food trucks, numerous vendors, games, s’mores being prepared right in the street and hours of live music.

The Sidekickers perform on Saturday.
The first annual Perrinville Palozza took place Saturday.
Pumpkins of all sizes heralded the onset of autumn — and Halloween in less than four weeks.
Candles for sale at Perrinville Palooza.
Freshly prepared s’mores were among the hits of the day at Perrinville Palooza.

