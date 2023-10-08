A perfect day for Perrinville Palooza

Dozens of people reveled in perfect weather and celebrated the signs of the oncoming fall at Perrinville Palooza on Saturday, Oct. 7.
The event — held on 76th Avenue West in the Perrinville neighborhood of Edmonds — featured a streetside pumpkin patch with pumpkins, hay bales, a photo booth and fall decorations. In addition, there were food trucks, numerous vendors, games, s’mores being prepared right in the street and hours of live music.
