Alpinist and author Graham Zimmerman to speak at Edmonds Waterfront Center Nov. 7

How do we reconcile our love of outdoor adventure with the inevitability of loss in high-risk sports? Author and professional climber Graham Zimmerman will talk about this during the latest Edmonds Waterfront Center author and speaker series event, set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

Still in his 30s, Zimmerman has made first ascents from Alaska to Pakistan, and in 2020 he received the Piolet d’Or for his climb on Pakistan’s Link Sar with Steve Swenson. A sponsored athlete who is sought out as a climbing partner, Zimmerman knows that he must find a balance between his ambitions as an alpinist and his social responsibilities — as a husband, climate advocate and community leader. His generation has faced devastating grief in the mountains, and his cohort has witnessed firsthand the effects of climate change in the form of disappearing glaciers and increasingly erratic weather.

Zimmerman writes of the exhilaration he feels while climbing but also the painful realization that summiting at all costs is an outdated model. As A Fine Line traces Graham’s journey, mountain lovers everywhere will see themselves in this coming-of-age story of adventure and personal reckoning.

After graduating from Otago University in 2007 with a degree in geography, Zimmerman focused on alpinism, a pursuit that has taken him on expeditions to Alaska, Patagonia, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, and all over the lower 48 and Canada. Dedicated to using his platform for good, he holds leadership roles in a range of nonprofits and outdoor companies, including the American Alpine Club and Protect Our Winters. He lives in Oregon with his wife, Shannon, and their dog, Pebble.