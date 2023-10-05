Atlantic Road Trip jazz group to share the stage with Mountlake Terrace High School musicians on Oct. 12

The Mountlake Terrace High School Music Program presents an evening of music with Atlantic Road Trip, featuring world renowned trumpeter and composer Chad McCullough, Paul Towndrow on alto, flute, whistles, and Miro Herak on vibraphone.

Joining Atlantic Road Trip for this one-night event is the award-winning Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Ensemble 1 and Orchestra Strings.

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater, 21801 44th Ave. W.

Tickets can be purchased online at mthsmusic.ludus.com. Tickets are $12 general admission and $5 for students.

Atlantic Road Trip is an international project combining prominent musical voices from Europe and America, exploring the evolution and fusion of traditional indigenous folk musics from Scotland, Ireland and Slovakia, and their historical coalescence through the medium of contemporary jazz and improvised music. Learn more about Atlantic Road Trip at www.atlanticroadtrip.net.

Learn more about the Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters at mthsmusic.wordpress.com/2023/09/27/atlanticroadtrip.