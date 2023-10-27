Ballyhoo Theatre performing ‘Ride the Cyclone’

Ballyhoo Theatre will be presenting an absurdist musical during the first three weekends in November at the Edmonds College Black Box Theater, located at 20310 68th Avenue West. The Friday and Saturday showings begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday showings begin at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $17-$25.

In this outlandish story by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. Full of zany, vaudeville-style numbers, as each character pleads for their life, Ride the Cyclone is a gritty, screwed up comedy, both unsettling and thrilling.