Bring your questions to Oct. 12 Candidate Conversations event

What can you expect when you attend the “Candidate Conversations” event this Thursday, Oct. 12 at Edmonds Center for the Arts?

First, the why: unlike a debate or a traditional forum where candidates answer questions only from the moderator, the mission is to encourage constructive conversations between candidates running for the contested positions of Edmonds mayor and city council in the November general election. Even if they come at ideas with opposing viewpoints, how would they share ideas and communicate those — and even find some common ground — for the good of the city?

In addition, some audience members will be chosen at random to directly ask their questions of candidates — and the candidates have agreed to answer them.

Here are the details:

When: Thursday, Oct. 12

Where: Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds.

Who: Participating candidates include

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and Mike Rosen Edmonds City Council Position 1 Chris Eck and Roger Pence Edmonds City Council Position 4 Michelle Dotsch and Mackey Guenther Edmonds City Council Position 6 Kevin Fagerstrom and Susan Paine How to register: The event is festival seating with no reserved seats. Admission suggested donation is $7.50 to offset the venue rental and associated costs. You can buy your ticket here. Please note that all are welcome. Email myedmondsnews@gmail.com to request a free ticket. You can also pay at the door. In addition, the event will be live-streamed and recorded on YouTube for future viewing. The link to the live-stream is here. The evening will include: Candidate self introductions A discussion between the two candidates for each race regarding three or four major topic areas facing the city. What are their solutions? Where do they agree and disagree? Audience questions, asked by those attending. Participants will be chosen at random from those who have indicated they have a question for a particular candidate/race. Each city council candidate — including those running unopposed — will be provided a table in the Edmonds Center for the Arts lobby for further discussion with voters both before and after the event. Format for Candidate Conversations The evening includes a series of conversations between the two candidates for each Edmonds City Council and Mayoral race appearing on the November 2023 general election ballot — four conversations total throughout the evening. The two candidates running against each other will appear on stage with the moderator, who will pose a series of questions that are appropriate to that particular race. The goal is to have the candidates engage in a discussion with each other. An estimated five minutes will be allocated for each topic. After 20 minutes, we will open the floor to audience questions, which will be chosen at random. Volunteers will invite attendees who want to ask a question to place a ticket in a box as they arrive. When we get to the question session, the moderator will draw a ticket and ask the person holding that ticket number to come to a microphone. Rules for those selected to ask a question:– The question itself must be asked in 15 seconds, and it can be directed to one or both candidates. It will be timed. – Candidates’ answers are limited to one minute each. The answers will be timed. – Do not ask questions that have already been addressed during the conversations. – The moderator reserves the right to interrupt anyone asking a question that is deemed inappropriate. There will be a five-minute break between the first two candidate conversations and a 20-minute intermission before the second two conversations are launched. This event sponsored by:

Participating sponsors also include Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds, Asian Service Center, Coalition for an Accessible and Resilient Edmonds, Edmonds Civic Roundtable and Under the Rainbow.