Busy night for council Oct. 17 with two meetings: Utility rate increase, parkland purchase, budget hearing

With a multitude of agenda items to consider, the Edmonds City Council will be holding two meetings — a special meeting at 6 p.m. followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. — both in the Public Safety Complex, council chambers, 250 5th Ave. N.

The 6 p.m. meeting includes review and adoption of a rate increase for water, sewer and wastewater, which was discussed during the council’s parks and public works committee meeting in September. The council will also review a proposed contract amendment for Yost and Seaview Reservoir repairs and upgrades.

The 7 p.m. meeting starts with a closed-record review of a rezone proposal for 9530 and 9620 Edmonds Way. The requested rezone would change the zoning of the property from Multiple Residential Edmonds Way (RM-EW) to Community Business Edmonds Way (BC-EW).

Other items include a public hearing on the proposed 2024 budget, consideration of a property purchase that would expand the footprint of Mathay Ballinger Park in southeast Edmonds, and consideration of 2024 cost of living increase for non-represented employees.

Both the 6 p.m. and the 7 p.m. meeting can be viewed remotely online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261. You can view the 7 p.m. meeting on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.