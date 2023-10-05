Celebración del mes de la herencia hispana, Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Oct. 7

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Lynnwood Library from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 7 with a resource fair, music, raffles, Aztec ceremony, kids’ activities, games, networking opportunities and free lunches to the first 200 attendees.

A panel at 2 p.m. will focus on “Our Community Leaders Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in Washington State.”

The celebration will be held by Mujeres con Actitud Latina and Sno-Isle Libraries at the Lynnwood Public Library, located at 19200 44th Ave. W.

Celebra el mes de la herencia hispana en la biblioteca de Lynnwood con una feria de recursos, música, rifas, ceremonia Azteca, actividades para niños, juego de lotería, oportunidades para hacer networking y almuerzos gratis para las primeras 200 personas.

El celebración se presentado por Mujeres con Actitud Latina y Sno-Isle Libraries a la Biblioliteca Publica de Lynnwood a las 1-5 p.m. La biblioteca se encuentra en 19200 44th Ave. W.

Habrá un panel a las 2 p.m. se llama “Nuestros liideres comunitarios impulsando la prosperidad, el poder y el progreso en el estado de Washington.”