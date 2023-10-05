Chen, Paine to host next council finance committee forum Oct. 7

Edmonds City Councilmembers Will Chen and Susan Paine invite community members to Caffe Ladro Five Corners Saturday, Oct. 7 for the fifth of six financial forums focused on municipal finance and budgeting.

As members of the council finance committee, both Chen and Paine will share their insights into the city’s finances with residents and local business owners.

The topic of the Oct. 7 meeting is “Understanding our monthly financial reports. It wil run from 11 a.m.-noon at Caffe Ladro, 8403 Main St, Edmonds.

The series will provide an open forum for questions, input and information requests about subjects that matter to Edmonds city finances.

The final forum — on biennial budgeting — will be Saturday, Nov. 11 at downtown Edmonds’ Café Louvre from 11 a.m.-noon.