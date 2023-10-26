Church-hosted Halloween events in Southwest Snohomish County

Churches are hosting free alternative Halloween events for children, youth and families. Here is a listing of Southwest Snohomish County churches that have scheduled events beginning on Saturday, Oct. 28, and running through Halloween evening. (If you know of another event not included in this list, contact us at myedmondsnews@gmail.com).

Pumpkin Palooza

Silver Creek Family Church

5326 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Saturday, Oct. 28

2-4 p.m.

– candy, trunk or treating, pumpkin decorating, a cake walk

Trunk or Treat

Northlake Church

19029 North Road, Bothell

Saturday, Oct. 28

4-6 p.m.

– candy, prizes, cocoa, apple cider, bouncy houses, photo booths, decorated cars

Children’s Drive-In Movie Night

Open Door Baptist Church

17014 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Saturday, Oct. 28

5-8 p.m.

– candy, prizes, games (children make “cars” out of boxes to watch the movie from)

Pumpkin Carving

Renew Church

2721 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Sunday, Oct. 29

Noon-2 p.m.

– pumpkin carving, lunch provided (RSVP at deniseblindberg@gmail.com)

Trunk or Treat

New Life Church

6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Sunday, Oct. 29

3-5 p.m.

– candy, games (hosted by the Girl Scouts of Western Washington)

Trunk or Treat

Trinity Lutheran Church

6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Sunday, Oct. 29

4-5 p.m.

– candy, treats, cocoa

Trunk or Treat

Calvary Chapel Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Tuesday, Oct. 31

5-9 p.m.

– candy, food, games

Trunk or Treat

Creekside Church

18527 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Tuesday, Oct. 31

5:30-7 p.m.

– candy, prizes

On the Farm Harvest Party

Westgate Chapel

22901 Edmonds Way, Edmonds

Tuesday, Oct. 31

5-8 p.m.

– candy, activities

Trunk or Treat

Alderwood Community Church

3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood

Tuesday, Oct. 31

6-8:30 p.m.

– candy, live illusionist shows, silent disco (RSVP at www.alderwood.cc)

Halloween Party

Mountlake Church

23302 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Tuesday, Oct. 31

6-9 p.m.

– candy, games, popcorn, face painting, a family movie



— By Doug Petrowski