City council Oct. 11 to consider repeal of Hwy 99 Planned Action Ordinance

It will be a combination of committee meetings and a special business meeting for the Edmonds City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

As usual for the second Tuesday of the month, councilmembers will meet in remotely in committees at 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. — agendas below — followed by a business meeting starting at 6 p.m. in the Brackett Room, Edmonds City Hall third floor.

The purpose of the business meeting is twofold. First, the council will revisit a proposal by Councilmember Diane Buckshnis to repeal Ordinance 4079, the Highway 99 Planned Action Ordinance. (Learn more about Buckshnis’ reasoning in her opinion piece here.) Second, it will continue hearing presentations from city staff regarding their 2024 budget proposals, otherwise known as decisino packages.

The 6 p.m. business meeting can also be viewed remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261. You can see the complete business meeting agenda here.

Here are the agendas for the two committee meetings scheduled (no finance committee meeting on Tuesday):

3:30 p.m. Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel

1. Amending the Dangerous Dog Statute

2. Amending ECC 5.01.010-Adoption of RCW 9.94A.835 (Special Allegation-Sexual Motivation)

3. Amending ECC 5.36.045-Creation of the Crime of Vehicle Trespass

4. Proposed change to City Council Student Representative

4:30 p.m. Parks and Public Works

1. International District Permanent Banner Design Project

2. Amendment with Consor North America, Inc for Yost and Seaview Reservoir Repairs and Upgrades Project

3. Presentation of supplemental agreement with WSP for construction management services on the 76th Ave Overlay project.

4. City of Lynnwood/Meadowdale Playground expenditure request

5. Longbay Enterprises Contract Amendment No. 6

6. Presentation of supplemental agreement with WSP for Highway 99 Revitalization & Gateway Project

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff. Staff and councilmembers attend committee meetings virtually and members of the public are eencouraged to attend the same way via this Zoom link:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

If members of the public can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided on council committee nights at the city council conference room at city hHall, 121 5th Ave. N.