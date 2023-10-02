City of Edmonds hosting rain garden tour and information session Oct. 14

Thinking of putting in a rain garden, but don’t know where to begin? Join staff from the City of Edmonds to explore rain gardens in the Perrinville Creek Watershed on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. Using the Rain Garden Handbook for Western Washington as a guide, the tour will explore the process of designing, building and maintaining a residential rain garden and see examples of key principles at work.

Rain gardens are an important tool in protecting water quality and riparian habitat in Western Washington, where stormwater in urbanized areas causes flooding, erosion, and water pollution. As part of an overall strategy to control flooding in Perrinville Creek, the City of Edmonds and Snohomish Conservation District installed a network of rain gardens within the local watershed in 2020-2021.

The City of Edmonds has been helping residents install rain gardens in our community since 2015 with a focus on building multi-residence clusters designed to reduce stormwater volume in priority watersheds. Installation of the Perrinville cluster is the fourth cluster the city has overseen.

Tour participants will receive a copy of the Rain Garden Handbook for Western Washington to take home, as well as a list of local resources to help get them get started building their own rain garden. The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit reczone.org and search for “Rain Garden.”

For more information, please email Jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov or call 425-771-0227.