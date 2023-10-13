City proposes acquisition of more parkland in southeast Edmonds

The City of Edmonds said Friday is it proposing acquisition of a one-acre property in southeast Edmonds that will allow for the expansion of Mathay Ballinger Park.

In a press release, the city said the acquisition — which would be funded through the parks department’s land acqusition capital program and possible Snohomish County grant dollars — will preserve existing open space, a well-established tree canopy, expand the only small park in the underserved southern area of Edmonds and support a trailhead for regional Interurban trail.

The potential parkland acquisition is on the agenda for the Tuesday, Oct. 17 Edmonds City Council meeting.

“Acquiring more parkland has been a top priority for my administration,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “This wonderful opportunity will double the size of Mathay Ballinger Park and we have received initial grant funding to pay for a significant portion of it.” Nelson praised the dedication of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Angie Feser “and her continued efforts to identify more open space for our residents.” The mayor also thanked the Edmonds City Council, “who had the foresight to set aside park funds for several years ensuring that there were sufficient funds available when a potential opportunity like this one arose.”

Two parcels, known as the Mee property, would provide a significant expansion of Mathay Ballinger Park, which is the only city-owned park in south Edmonds. The shared 260-foot-long property line would offer easy access to the adjacent park and a seamless transition between the existing park and the heavily treed site with an open lawn area, the city said.

With some minor improvements and demolition of existing small, older buildings, the site could accommodate a 55% expansion of the existing city park. The willing owner, who has lived on the site 50 years, has asked a purchase price of $925,000, which is below the value provided from a city-ordered appraisal, the city announcement said.

The acquisition will be funded through the parks land acquisition capital program, which has more than $1 million in restricted funds available for purchasing parkland. In addition, the city has received preliminary funding for 75% of the purchase and related costs — up to $880,000 — through the Snohomish County Conservation Futures Grant Program. Those dollars are pending Snohomish County Council approval scheduled for December this year.

“The 2022 Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan, which reflects significant community input, prioritized the acquisition of additional parkland in the southeast area of Edmonds,” Feser said. We are so appreciative of the Mee Family and their generosity, which will ensure their neighbors are able to enjoy their beautiful property for years to come. Feser also offered thanks to the Snohomish County Conservation Futures Program “for encouraging and supporting opens space acquisition,” adding “their support was key to making this happen.”

Mathay Ballinger Park has a playground, basketball courts and parking and currently is in the permitting process for $450,000 in improvements, including the addition of a permanent restroom and drinking fountain, paved path through the park connecting to the Interurban trail, picnic shelter, benches and picnic tables. With these improvements — set for completion in 2024 — the Mee property also would help create a new trailhead for the Interurban trail.