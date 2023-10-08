City seeks applicants for openings on Architectural Design Board

The City of Edmonds is seeking applications to fill the positions of architect and builder/developer on the Architectural Design Board (ADB).

The ADB serves two primary roles:

To review and make decisions on the building and site design of certain multifamily and commercial projects using existing design standards and guidance, To review and advise other boards and city council when changes to design-related standards, codes and policies are being considered.

The architect is a professional architect who has experience with multifamily and commercial development projects. The builder works in construction, land development or a related field. The appointed board member does not need to reside within city limits.

These are volunteer positions that require the board members to attend one evening meeting per month (and occasional additional special meetings). The regular meeting of the board is held the fourth Thursday of each month at 6:00pm as a hybrid meeting that is accessible both virtually and in-person and where the in-person component is conducted in the Brackett Room, third floor, Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds..

Interested parties can fill out an application on the City of Edmonds Boards and Commissions website or may request an application by emailing planning@edmondswa.gov or calling 425-771-0220. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled with a first review of applications on Nov. 1, 2023.

More information about the Architectural Design Board can be found on the City’s website at www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/architectural_design_board.

Para ver este comunicado de prensa y la solicitud visite www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

如需查看此媒体发布和申请表，请访问：www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings에서 이 미디어 보도 내용 및 신청서를 볼 수 있습니다.