City seeks two members for Creative District Advisory Committee

The City of Edmonds Creative District Advisory Committee is looking for two members.

The committee provides insights, advice and recommendations on implementing the Creative District five-year work program. It includes representatives from arts, cultural, business, civic and governmental entities, including a city councilmember and representatives of city commissions.

Two of the members are at-large, representing residential interests and business interests respectively. The at-large members must be Edmonds residents. Terms are for three years with the possibility of reappointment for a subsequent term. It is a working committee and members are expected to participate in subcommittees working on specific areas such as marketing, outreach, education or placemaking.

The committee meets monthly on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m.

The Edmonds Creative District was certified as the first Washington State Creative District at the end of 2018. The district works to support the city’s efforts to strengthen the creative sector, attract and retain creative businesses, grow the local economy and give momentum to placemaking projects such as the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor.

The committee works closely with staff from economic development and cultural services to provide recommendations and assistance with implementation of the five-year work plan required by the state. State creative districts are certified for five years, at which point the district must apply for recertification. The Edmonds Creative District is currently in the process of recertification.

The original advisory committee, selected by the city council and mayor through an application process, comprised representatives from the primary creative sector nonprofits and businesses in the creative district. Over the past five years, the committee has been expanded to include new organizations that are part of the creative district.

Representatives of specific organizations provide recommendations for reappointment or appointment to the committee staff based on the best representation from that business or nonprofit, except for the resident and business at-large positions, which are replaced through an open application process.

Those interested in applying for either the at-large residential or at-large business position are requested to submit a brief cover letter explaining their specific interest in serving along with a résumé. Applications will be reviewed by staff and the advisory committee. Questions may be submitted to megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov.

Submit your letter and résumé by 4:30 p.m., Monday Dec. 4, 2023 to the Edmonds Community, Culture and Economic Development Department, Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds, or via email to megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov.