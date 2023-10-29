Cole Gallery looking for volunteers to model for a new “Facing Edmonds” show Nov. 4-5

On Feb. 15, 2024, “Facing Edmonds” will exhibit 40 oil portraits by Pam Ingalls of people who call Edmonds their home. If you are interested in modeling for the show, come to Cole Gallery either Saturday or Sunday, Nov. 4-5, between noon-3 p.m. Ingalls will take a very short video of volunteers to serve for reference.

Chosen paintings will be featured in her show at Cole Gallery.

Ingalls has been venturing through the world with her paint brush, rendering in her beautiful, lush oil-painting style the faces of people in communities as far flung as India, Africa and New Zealand. “Since 2007 I’ve presented an annual portrait exhibition of 40-50 people in my Vashon Island community, as well as small communities far away — like Three Hills, Jamaica; Nome, Alaska; Comalapa, Guatemala; Shillong, India; Mara Hills, Kenya; Auckland, New Zealand and Turin House in New York City,” she said. “Not only have I gotten to meet and paint hundreds of incredible people all over the world, I have also had the privilege of presenting these lovely souls to others. I’ve always been interested in seeing beauty in the ordinary.

“It’s hard to miss the beauty in “ordinary” people – no matter where they live,” she continued. “Every single person is extraordinary! And as I paint them, I keep learning more about my journey to see and tell the truth with integrity.”