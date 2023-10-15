Coming Oct. 28: British Bazaar at St. Hilda & St. Patrick Episcopal Church

The Daughters of the British Empire (DBE) is sponsoring a British Bazaar from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at St. Hilda & St. Patrick Episcopal Church, 15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds.
Parking is available in the church parking lot.
There will be craft items, a bake sale and a raffle. Refreshments will also be available.
The DBE is a nonprofit with many nationwide chapters that donate to senior homes and local charities for women and children.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.