Coming Oct. 28: British Bazaar at St. Hilda & St. Patrick Episcopal Church

The Daughters of the British Empire (DBE) is sponsoring a British Bazaar from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at St. Hilda & St. Patrick Episcopal Church, 15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds.

Parking is available in the church parking lot.

There will be craft items, a bake sale and a raffle. Refreshments will also be available.

The DBE is a nonprofit with many nationwide chapters that donate to senior homes and local charities for women and children.