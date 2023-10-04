Council begins considering options for ‘bare bones’ 2024 city budget

With Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson’s 2024 Edmonds draft budget just released for city council consideration, councilmembers at their Tuesday night meeting received an overview from Administrative Services Director Dave Turley, who described the proposal as “a bare bones budget.”

“One of the biggest impacts to the budget this year is the recent inflation,” Turley said. “While our costs continue to rise…the city hasn’t had significant increases to the general fund revenues in decades,” and that limits the city’s ability to deliver services to the public, he added.

As an example, he pointed to the city’s contract with South County Fire for fire and emergency medical services, which has increased $4 million in the past two years. WCIA (Washington Cities Insurance Authority) Insurance has increased by $500,000. And the city has boosted employee salaries and benefits “to remain competitive with other cities…and to hold on to staff,” Turley said.

“Inflation has really hit everything — supplies, professional services, vehicles, fuel, utilities, just everything,” he added.

As a result, “this is not the year for the administration to be asking for growth,” Turley said. “We are not asking for new things.” There are just 20 general fund “decision packages” — budget requests from city staff — and “nearly all of them are just designed to maintain current service levels,” he said.

The budget does include two new staff positions that would be covered by general fund dollars — a climate action manager and a grants manager. The latter position would be specifically tasked with bringing in money for the city, Turley added.

The city is projecting an ending fund balance of $6.64 million this year, significantly lower than in past years. That means that the council during its budget discussions will be considering proposals for increasing revenue. Among the ideas: Using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars or tapping in to the city’s “banked capacity” from five years’ worth of property tax increases. These are tax increases the city chose not to assess at the time, but were “banked” and therefore available for future use.

Tuesday night’s discussion was just the beginning of several budget-related meetings on the council calendar. Two departments — administrative services and the municipal court — gave previews of their decision package proposals, with more departments to follow in the coming weeks. There will be public hearings on the budget during the Oct. 17, 24 and Nov. 6 council meetings, council budget workshops on Oct. 19 and 30, and council budget reviews and discussions on Nov. 6 and 14. The goal is to have an approved budget by Nov. 21; state law requires that the budget be passed by Dec. 31.

Among the department-specific decision packages presented Tuesday:

Administrative services: increasing the number of licenses for web connectivity ($15,000) and for security log monitoring ($2,500) and replacing computers, laptops and other hardware ($102,500)

Municipal court: $18,500 to cover postage and related costs for passports and $20,ooo for pretrial monitoring for defendants. It was noted that Edmonds processed 128 passports in 2022 and — after switching from an appointment-based system to walk-ins — is on track to process 1,800 passports in 2023.

You can see all the decision packages here and the 2024 budget book here.

Nelson’s proposal for a climate action manager was supported by several residents who came to the podium during the meeting’s public comment period. Those speaking stressed the need for someone to oversee the city’s efforts to reach its 2023 Climate Action Plan targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Edmonds.

Hiring such a manager means that Edmonds “will increase our odds significantly for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050,” said speaker Georgina Armstrong. “A climate action manager will have the necessary experience and expertise to lead and coordinate the whole city climate action effort.”

Related to Nelson’s budget address, two councilmembers Tuesday took issue with the mayor’s statement that the majority of the city council “have refused to take action” on fire and emergency medical services funding and that without that action, “we risk losing fire and emergency medical services to our community.”

“I do take exception to that because council has in fact taken action,” said Councilmember Dave Teitzel, referring to a council resolution passed last week to investigate the possibility of annexation into the South County Fire regional fire authority, along with researching other options for fires service. “So that work is ongoing right now and I think we owe it to our voters to do that due diligence as a council,” Teitzel said.

Councilmember Vivian Olson added that the city’s current contract with the fire authority doesn’t expire until 2030, so the council has time to explore the issue. Even if the fire authority exercised its option to terminate the contract with two years’ notice, the city would still have until 2025 to consider the matter “after we are done concentrating on the 2024 Comprehensive Plan (and giving that important process its due),” Olson said.

In other business Tuesday night, the council:

– Received a presentation by public works and parks staff and held a public hearing regarding projects included in the city’s 2024-29 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program. Some of these projects are among 2024 staff decision packages still to be formally presented to the council; others are placeholders for future planning and funding. The public hearing drew a range of comments with a common theme: Residents want pedestrian walkways and traffic calming, and the projects are not coming soon enough to meet the needs of their neighborhoods.

– Postponed until next week a proposal by Councilmember Diane Buckshnis to repeal Ordinance 4079, the Highway 99 Planned Action Ordinance.

— By Teresa Wippel