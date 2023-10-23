Council Oct. 24 scheduled to hold public hearings on city revenue sources, property taxes

Two public hearings — one on city revenue sources and the other on property taxes — are scheduled for the Tuesday, Oct. 24 Edmonds City Council meeting.

The hearings are part of the 2024 budget process. The council has the option each year to consider the amount of property tax revenue needed to fund the budget. The public hearing on city revenues provides community members the opportunity to comment on all other revenues, which in 2024 include the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, red-light camera fines and several other sources.

To make a public comment during one or both of these hearings, you can appear in person at the meeting or participate over Zoom here using an electronic device or phone. You can also provide a written public comment using the web form at www.edmondswa.gov/publiccomment.

Also on the meeting agenda are budget request presentations from the city’s community, culture and economic development department and a council resolution concerning declaration of a fiscal emergency,

In addition, the council will receive a proclamation for National Arts and Humanities Month and a report on the Edmonds Creative District.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 250 5th Ave. N. You can review the meeting agenda here.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. — also in council chambers — to discuss the proposed 2024-2029 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program.