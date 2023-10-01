Council Oct. 3 to hold public hearing on 2024-29 capital programs; consider repeal of Hwy 99 ordinance

Members of the public will have a chance to weigh in on the City of Edmonds proposed 2024-2029 Capital Facilities Plan & Capital Improvement Program during a public hearing at the Tuesday, Oct. 3 city council meeting.

The council agenda notes that the Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) element is updated annually and identifies capital projects for at least the next six years, which support the city’s Comprehensive Plan. CFP projects are capital improvement projects that expand existing facilities/infrastructure or provide new capital facilities in order to accommodate the city’s projected population growth in accordance with the Growth Management Act. Thus, capital projects that preserve existing capital facilities are not CFP projects. These preservation projects are part of the six-year capital improvement program (CIP) along with capital facility plan projects that encompass the projected expenditure needs for all city capital-related projects.

The council will also consider a proposal by Councilmember Diane Buckshnis to repeal Ordinance 4079, the Highway 99 Planned Action Ordinance. (Learn more about Buckshnis’ reasoning in her opinion piece here.)

In addition, the council will receive an overview of the upcoming budget process as well as a presentation on budget decision packages.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting Oct. 3, the council will hold an executive session — closed to the public — at 6 p.m. on pending or potential litigation.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds. You can also watch and comment remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can view the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.