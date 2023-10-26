Crafters and vendors invited to participate in EWHS Music 2023 Holiday Craft Fair

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Boosters invites all crafters and vendors to take part in the group’s 2023 Holiday Craft Fair Sunday, Dec. 10. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the EWHS Great Hall, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

According to organizers, the craft fair is an opportunity to showcase unique creations and products to a warm and enthusiastic holiday crowd. For crafters and vendors who specialize in handmade crafts, this is the ideal platform to share their talents.

For more information and to secure a table at the event, visit ewhsmusic.com/event-spotlight/2023-craft-fair or contact Boosters Vice President Shannon Alyea at ewhsmbvp@gmail.com.

The EWHS Music Boosters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit parent organization supporting students in the EWHS Music Program through fundraising and volunteer opportunities. For more information, visit ewhsmusic.com.