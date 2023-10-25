Creosote-treated logs to be removed from Marina Beach

Restoration specialists from the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Marine Debris Removal Program will start removing creosote-treated logs from Marina Beach on Oct. 30, according to a news release.

An estimated 25,000 lbs. of creosoted timber will be removed from the beach over the following two-week period. Work is not expected to impact park operations, and the park will remain open for the duration of the project.

Creosote is a coal-tar based wood preservative that has been used for more than a century to protect telephone poles, railroad ties, piers, docks and floats from decay and insect infestation. According to the DNR, thousands of derelict creosoted pilings remain in Puget Sound, which eventually break up and drift as debris onto beaches throughout the Sound.

More than 300 chemicals are present in creosote, many of which are toxic to people and wildlife. Chemicals of most concern are Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

As creosote-treated lumber slowly decays, these chemicals can leach into the surrounding sediments, causing disease and mortality in aquatic organisms. Fish, birds, and Orcas can all be impacted by these toxins as their effects travel up the food chain.

Restoration work will be performed by staff from the DNR assisted by individuals from the Washington Conservation Corps. Creosoted logs will be moved from the beach to a temporary staging area in the park using a utility task vehicle (UTV), then cut and loaded into a dump trailer to be taken for appropriate disposal. The group expects to wrap up their work by Nov. 15.

Marina Beach was deemed a high priority for the DNR team based on reports of creosoted debris from a mobile free app called MyCoast, in which any member of the public or municipalities may report large marine debris, derelict boats, etc. The public is encouraged to download the app and report their sightings.

To learn more about the DNR Marine Debris Removal Program, visit www.dnr.wa.gov/MarineDebris.