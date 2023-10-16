Department of Health unveils Strong Start, a new statewide data system that supports child development

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announces the launch of the state’s new universal developmental screening system, Strong Start, according to a news release.

It’s a free online tool where parents, caregivers, and providers can securely store, share, and track children’s developmental screening information from birth through age 5.

By creating a centralized and secure location for sharing developmental information, Strong Start offers families and health care providers the opportunity to collaborate to best support each child’s unique development and make sure they find any needed support.

Regular screenings show how children are doing with language, movement, thinking, and interacting with others. It’s important because the brain develops faster between birth and age 5 than any other stage.

“Universal developmental screenings play a critical role in ensuring all children have the best possible chance at a healthy future by monitoring important milestones in their speech, play, and motor skills,” said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health, DOH. “Strong Start empowers parents and caregivers to take direct action in their child’s health while also ensuring they can find the necessary resources for their children to thrive.”

Parents and caregivers can add Strong Start as a service to their Secure Access Washington accounts. From there, they can easily enter their child’s completed developmental screening results and share them with authorized health care providers of their choosing. Parents and caregivers can also use links to find screening tools within Strong Start if a child has not completed a developmental screening with their health care provider.

For more information, visit doh.wa.gov.