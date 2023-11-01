Dia de Los Muertos celebration at Edmonds Waterfront Center Nov. 3

The Latino Education Training Institute and the Edmonds Waterfront Center are presenting a Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.
The event includes crafts for kids, performances, snacks and a community altar.
Space is limited. RSVP here. The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.
