Reminder: EWHS Music Boosters mattress sale fundraiser set for Oct. 15

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Boosters announced their school’s fifth annual mattress sale fundraiser, set 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 in the EWHS Great Hall, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds.

The event promises a day of unbeatable deals on top brand-name mattresses, and a complimentary sheet set will be included with every mattress purchase.

The annual sale is not just about finding the perfect mattress; it is also an opportunity to support the students in the school’s music department. The event will directly benefit those programs, providing additional funding for special guest coaches, instrument purchases and maintenance, field trips, competition expenses, uniforms and much more.

Details

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15

Location: Edmonds-Woodway High School Great Hall, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds

What to expect:

An easy way to support high school musicians in our community

Top, brand-name mattresses at discount prices

Knowledgeable mattress experts to assist with your selection

A free sheet set included with every mattress purchase

——

Participation in the fundraiser will help to ensure the continued success of E-WHS musicians. For more information, visit ewhsmusic.com or email to ewhsmusicboosters2@gmail.com.