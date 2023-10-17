Edmonds City Council to hold budget workshop Oct. 19

The Edmonds City Council has scheduled a workshop on the 2024 city budget from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 in the third floor Brackett Room, Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

Councilmembers will ask questions and participate in a discussion regarding the analysis of 2023 estimates of general fund revenues, expenditures and fund balance.

You can also access the meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.