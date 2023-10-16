Edmonds’ Coastal Community Bank hosting Harvest Gathering Oct. 26-27

Coastal Community Bank in downtown Edmonds is hosting a Harvest Gathering between 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 26-27. Come meet the new Coastal Bank team and enjoy festive treats, finger foods, beverages and a fall photo booth.
The free event is open to the public. The Edmonds branch is located at 123 3rd Ave. S.
