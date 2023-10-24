Edmonds College farm seeks volunteers for Make a Difference Day

Edmonds College is seeking volunteers for one of its largest community volunteer events of the year, Make A Difference Day, on Friday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The college’s farm is located at the northwest corner of campus, 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The Campus Community Farm provides fresh produce to the college’s food bank and provides a unique opportunity for its volunteers to learn more about the process of growing food and maintaining grounds.

Refreshments and lunch will be provided by the Center for Service Learning.