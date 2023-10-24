Edmonds College farm seeks volunteers for Make a Difference Day

Edmonds College is seeking volunteers for one of its largest community volunteer events of the year, Make A Difference Day, on Friday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The college’s farm is located at the northwest corner of campus, 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
The Campus Community Farm provides fresh produce to the college’s food bank and provides a unique opportunity for its volunteers to learn more about the process of growing food and maintaining grounds.
Refreshments and lunch will be provided by the Center for Service Learning. Learn more here.
This too is an excellent event and a great idea. I have gardened literally all of my life. My grandmother taught me as a young child. I once had a garden of vegetables that was about a quarter of an acre in Iowa. We planted potatoes in the ground and also with straw and soil in tires. As they grew another tire was added. Now I suspect that nowadays the tire might not be appealing but I am sure other methods would work too. Knee High by the 4th of July where I come from. I made catsup that year. Took about 100 tomatoes for 6 quarts. The old-fashioned way. I smelled like a tomato for 3 days. Best Catsup ever! This is a great idea and a great learning experience. It’s fun too, I think. I might go look at these gardens at the ECC. Have Fun. Important life skills I believe.
