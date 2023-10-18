Edmonds College receives $220,000 grant for patient care technician program

Edmonds College received a $220,000 grant from Career Connect Washington for its patient care technician program, according to a news release. The grant will help remove financial barriers for students by funding paid internships with local medical centers and facilities.

“These internships will be invaluable to our students and beneficial to healthcare employers,” Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh said. “This grant allows us to provide a work-based experience for our students and opens the door to rewarding careers with some of the top healthcare providers in the region.”

The patient care technician certificate can be completed in as little as nine months at Edmonds. Students receive classroom and lab instruction, and hands-on training in health care simulation settings.

“We look forward to partnering with local healthcare facilities, tribal partners, and community organizations to bring paid internship opportunities to our program,” said Terri Glazewski, director of the CNA programs. “Our goal is to relieve some of the financial burden for our students while they gain a quality education in health care.”

Patient care technicians are vital in medical offices, hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities. They provide patient care under the supervision of nurses and other health care professionals. The Washington State Employment Security Department projects an average annual growth rate of 2.4% from 2020 through 2030 for nursing assistants in Snohomish County and 2.0% in Seattle-King County.

More information on the patient care tech program can be found at edmonds.edu/patient-care-tech.