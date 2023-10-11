Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club Oct. 17 to learn about Support 7

Support 7 Executive Director Shannon Sessions will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, Oct. 17 meeting of the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club.

Support 7 is a nonprofit organization of volunteers who have been serving South Snohomish County for more than 40 years, helping victims, survivors and their families move from crisis and trauma to hope and healing.

The meeting begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds, and is open to the public.