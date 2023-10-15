Edmonds Diversity Film Series returns for seventh season, with ‘Virgilio’ Oct. 21

The Edmonds Diversity Film Series begins its seventh season in October, with the first screening at noon Saturday, Oct. 21 in the Edmonds Theater, featuring Virgilio.

Hosted by the Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) Commission, screenings will be offered free to the public and are scheduled for the third Saturdays of the month, October through April (except December).

“We’re excited to welcome Edmonds residents back for another year of our free film series. We hope these films provoke thoughtful discussions about how they relate to personal experiences and important issues in our community,” said Elaine Helm, DEIA commission chair.

Each screening presents a film related to different topics or groups representing diverse populations and experiences. After each screening there is a brief opportunity for comment and dialogue.

Oct. 21: Virgilio — Join renowned Peruvian chef Virgilio Martínez in this inspirational documentary about a life-changing expedition across his country of origin. Run time one hour, 29 minutes

Nov. 18: Leave No Trace — A veteran father and daughter live a perfect but mysterious existence in Forest Park, a beautiful nature reserve near Portland, Oregon, rarely making contact with the world. But when a small mistake tips them off to authorities, they are sent on an increasingly erratic journey in search of a place to call their own. Run time one hour, 59 minutes.

With a break for the holidays in December, the series picks up again in the New Year. The remaining dates and films are:

Jan. 20, 2024 Promised Land

Feb. 17, 2024 Moonlight

March 16, 2024 Kumu Hina

April 20, 2024 American Factory

You can find detailed information about all of the films, including full synopses and movie trailers here. All movies are free to the public and are screened at noon at the Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St., an ADA-accessible facility.

The Edmonds Diversity Film Series is sponsored by Rick Steves’ Europe, the Edmonds Theater, the Edmonds Center for the Arts and the Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission.