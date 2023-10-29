Edmonds Food Bank receives $12,000 donation from petanque club tournament

Representatives of the Edmonds Petanque Club on Thursday presented the Edmonds Food Bank with a $12,000 check — funds collected this fall through the annual Edmonds Petanque Club Food Bank Tournament.

Tracey Peterson of the food bank explained that the funds could not come at a better time. Last week, the food bank served 1,091 individual households — a weekly food bank record for the number of families served over the course of a single week.

The Edmonds Food Bank is active five days a week, reaching families through the distribution center at the Edmonds United Methodist Church on Caspers Street, as well as through food delivery programs to homes and apartments. Peterson explained that the food bank has also partnered with a variety of organizations, including the Scriber Lake High School Delivery Program, the Latino Educational Training Institute, the College Place Middle School Delivery Program, the Washington West African Center and the Korean Community Service Center to help those experiencing food insecurity.

The club, which is proud to support the food bank as part of the its mission, thanks all of those who contributed to the fundraising effort, including Edmonds businesses and shops, as well as generous individuals who supported the project. If you are interested in learning about the game of petanque and joining the group, stop by the courts at the new Civic Playfield or visit www.edmondspetanqueclub.org.

To learn more about the Edmonds Food Bank, visit www.edmondsfoodbank.org.