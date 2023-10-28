Edmonds Halloween Trick or Treat: What you need to know

It’s an annual tradition: Downtown Edmonds closes its streets and businesses open their doors to trick-or-treaters, hosted by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. There will be plenty of treats for all — and it’s free.
Pets are welcome. There will be fun for all ages, including a costume contest for people and pets – free to enter.
Businesses are prepared to welcome trick-or-treaters between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.
The streets are closed to parking and traffic from 3-8 p.m.
Stop by the Windermere lobby during the event for a quick photo to be entered into the contest. Winners of each category win gift cards to Edmonds businesses.
New for 2023: Vote for People’s Choice winners. Voting will be open at noon Nov. 1-8 at this link. Participation not required to vote.
Costume contest categories
- Family/group: Three or more people
- Adult: 18 yr+
- Teen: ages 13-17
- Child: ages 7-12
- Baby/Toddler: ages 0-6
- Pet: furry, feathered or scaly friends
