Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission seeks new members

The Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) is recruiting for two professional openings.

Qualified candidates will have experience in identifying, evaluating and protecting historic resources and have a background in any of the following disciplines: history, architecture, architectural history, historic preservation, planning, cultural anthropology, archaeology, cultural geography, American studies, law and/or real estate. Candidates for the professional positions do not have to be residents of Edmonds.

The HPC identifies and actively encourages conservation of the city’s historic resources by maintaining a register of historic places, reviewing proposed changes to register properties, and raising community awareness and appreciation of the city’s history and historic resources. It serves as the city’s primary resource in matters of history, historic planning, and preservation.

The commission, with support from city staff, meets on the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 pm. Meetings are hybrid with an option of meeting in-person or remotely via zoom. In-person meetings are currently being held in the Brackett Room on the third floor of Edmonds City Hall.

Interested parties may fill out an application online or may request an application viaplanning@edmondswa.gov or by calling 425-771-0220. Applications will be accepted until the positions have been filled.

The city encourages women, people of color and other underrepresented groups to apply for service on this board.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed by the mayor, who will make the appointment with city council confirmation.

Para ver este comunicado de prensa y la solicitud visite www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

如需查看此媒体发布和申请表，请访问：www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings에서 이 미디어 보도 내용 및 신청서를 볼 수 있습니,