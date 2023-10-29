Edmonds Holiday Market to open for ninth season on Nov. 4

The Edmonds Holiday Market kicks off its ninth season Saturday, Nov. 4 in the heart of downtown Edmonds, on 5th Avenue North and Bell Street.

The Holiday Market will run for a total of six Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 4, 11 and 18, and Dec. 2, 9 and 16, skipping Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 25). It includes more than 100 vendors offering holiday gifts and specialty items including produce, food, wines, flowers and treats.

The size of the market is expanding this year to include the same footprint as the Edmonds Museum Summer Market: Bell Street between 5th and 6th Avenues North as well as 5th Avenue North from Bell to Main Streets. The popular holiday trolley is also returning and will be operating during the December market dates, with a bonus day of Dec. 23. The holiday trolley is run in partnership with the Edmonds Downtown Alliance.

You can find more information about the market and details on the vendors here.