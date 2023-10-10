Edmonds Library continues to work from Frances Anderson Center

In partnership with the City of Edmonds, Edmonds Library will remain in the Frances Anderson Center, Room 301, to offer seamless service for the community until the remodeled library has opened, according to a news release.

The Frances Anderson space will continue to be used for the library’s popular holds pickup. Edmonds customers pick up over 8,000 reserved books each month.

Offering holds pickup from Frances Anderson Center will allow the library staff to focus resources on renovating and modernizing the library. The Plaza Room will be available for the community’s use.

More information can be found at www.sno-isle.org/news/we-have-gotten-cozy-bring-on-the-books.