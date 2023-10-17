Edmonds Lion Club participates in Meadowdale Middle School fair

Posted: October 17, 2023 6
L-R: Edmonds Lions Club members Jim Forgey, Judy Forgey and Sandy Tsaing

Edmonds Lions Club members were at Meadowdale Middle School last week distributing free books, puzzles, CDs, DVDs and school supplies for children and parents during the school’s recreation and resource information fair.

