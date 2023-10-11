Edmonds Lions Club collect food, funds to benefit Edmonds Food Bank

The Edmonds Lions Club held a successful food drive to benefit the Edmonds Food Bank on Saturday, Oct. 7. The Lions teamed with Walnut Street Coffee and the food bank for the drive, which raised $600 and collected more than 250 pounds of food.
The Edmonds Lions are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year. To learn more about their service to the community, visit edmondslions.org.
