Edmonds Petanque Club teams compete in Barcelona

Three petanque teams from the Edmonds Petanque Club are competing in the Santa Susanna Cup Open de Petanca held from Monday, Oct. 2, through Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Don Angel Hotel in Santa Susanna, Spain, near Barcelona. The tournament is designed for three-person teams and has drawn players from twelve countries, including Ireland, Switzerland, Denmark, France, Estonia, Czech Republic, Israel, Spain and Sweden. The teams from the Edmonds Petanque Club are the only players representing the U.S.

The three Edmonds teams include Jean Marc Fosseux, Brian Francis, Hugh Guthrie, Doug Lockhart, Jeri Lockhart, Michelle Martin, Mike Martin, Keogh Singkeo and La Singkeo — all members of the Edmonds Petanque Club.

In a pre-tournament “friendly” game, the Edmonds team of Michelle Martin, La Singkeo and Keogh Singkeo defeated the Qiryat Bialik Petanque Club from Israel with a score of 12-7. Monday, in the group phase of the tournament, Michelle, La and Keogh finished second in their group by winning five of their seven games and qualified for the championship round. All in the Edmonds Petanque Club wish the teams success as they represent the local club and the community of Edmonds.

— By Jack McHenry