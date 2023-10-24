Edmonds Planning Board Oct. 25 to discuss aquifer recharge area code updates, tree code amendments, parkland purchase

Among the items on the Edmonds Planning Board agenda for Wednesday, Oct. 25 is continued work on updates to the draft Critical Aquifer Recharge Area code and tree code amendments that would apply to private property owners, plus a discussion of a property purchase that would expand the footprint of Mathay Ballinger Park.

The draft aquifer recharge area code addresses protecting public groundwater drinking supplies from potential contamination and ensuring adequate groundwater availability. The current Edmonds code from 2016 states that there are no such areas in the city. But in 2022, the city learned there were two Olympic View Water & Sewer District wellhead protection areas that need to be regulated.

Regarding the parkland acusition, the city has proposed purchasing a one-acre property in southeast Edmonds that would allow for the expansion of Mathay Ballinger Park.

The hybrid meeting will be in the third floor Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall. You can also watch remotely here. Meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and passcode is 007978. Or listen by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete agenda here.